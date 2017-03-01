Turnpike northbound reopened after car fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s Turnpike northbound at Hollywood Boulevard was shutdown , early Wednesday morning, after a car caught on fire.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene in the northbound lanes at the Hollywood Boulevard exit where a car was seen engulfed in flames.

Officials and fire crews have extinguished the fire and have reopened northbound lanes of traffic after they were shutdown.

