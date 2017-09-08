Crews secure FLL before closing due to Hurricane Irma

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The final planes have taken off at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as crews secure the premises before closing for the storm.

The airport is expected to close around 8 p.m., Friday, but employees have a lot of work to do before leaving to weather out Hurricane Irma.

Whether it’s covering up machinery inside or securing the building, it takes a huge team. “We have the airline employees as well as the Broward County Aviation Department maintenance division working around the clock, night and day to secure all of the facilities here,” said FLL spokesperson Greg Meyer.

Meyer said that although the last flight at FLL took off at 7:45 p.m., workers stayed on site until everything is taken care of.

“People have an expectation to be able to fly in and out of the airport after the storm,” Meyer said.

Equipment will be tied down and stowed away until the all-clear is given. “We’re gonna do everything we can to make sure that it’s safe and ready to go after the storm,” Meyer said.

While crews work to secure the airport, passengers continue to trickle in, but not everyone is eager to leave.

“I would love to stay,” said Miramar resident Francis, “but since the flight is on, and my family is going, they are so excited, I didn’t want to disappoint them.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.