Crews respond to Weston mansion engulfed by flames

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Fire Rescue crews are responding to an expansive Weston home that was engulfed by flames, Wednesday afternoon.

Crews arrived at around 12:30 p.m. to the 3,000-square-foot, two-story home at 2400 Province Circle in the Weston Hills community.

It appears wooden decking on the first and second floors were incinerated by the blaze.

After running hoses from nearby fire hydrants, crews were able to attack the fire from the backyard and snuff it out within 10 minutes.

Firefighters remain on scene taking care of hot spots on the decking, which was left blackened by the flames.

Two pets, a large lizard in a cage and a small dog that needed oxygen, were rescued from the house.

It remains unclear if anyone was home at the time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.