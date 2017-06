HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a sailboat on fire near the Haulover Inlet, about six miles off the South Florida coast, Thursday.

The captain was the only one on board the 40-foot vessel, which was heading towards Virginia at the time.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire.

The damaged sailboat will be towed back to a marina in Miami.

