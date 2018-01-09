2 hospitalized for apparent CO poisoning in SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man and a woman to the hospital after, officials said, they were apparently exposed to carbon monoxide while using a generator at their Southwest Miami-Dade home, Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene along Southwest 55th Terrace, just down the street from North Meadowlake Drive.

Officials said the victims had lost power and turned on their generator. They called 911 themselves at around 9:30 p.m. when they began to feel dizzy and nauseous.

Once at the home, crews discovered the victims had been running a generator inside the garage. “We noticed that there was a generator running in an enclosed garage due to a power outage in this home,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay.

Paramedics transported the victims to an area hospital as a precaution. They are expected to be OK

Miami-Dade Police blocked off part of the street while crews examined the home. 7News cameras captured firefighters with gas masks going in and out of the garage. Several feet away from them, a red gasoline can lay on the driveway.

“Right now we’re still investigating the exact cause of the incident, but it looks like it might have been a generator running in an enclosed space, causing carbon monoxide to fill the house,” said Lay.

Officials took the opportunity to remind residents to always use a generator in properly ventilated areas.

