Crews respond to raging brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene of a grass fire off 224th street and South Dixie highway.

The fire has burned about 20 acres so far, Thursday afternoon, and is expanding quickly.

MDFR is concerned about homes in the area, and Florida Highway Patrol has blocked Southbound U.S. 1 in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.