Crews respond to possible arson attack at Hallandale Beach home

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a possible arson attack at a home in Hallandale Beach, Thursday.

Fire broke out at the house located near Southwest Eighth Avenue and 10th Street.

Firefighters had a hard time getting inside due to a steel security gate on the front door.

Firefighters said the fire is suspicious because no one was inside at the time it ignited.

