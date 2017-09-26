Crews respond to commercial building fire on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are on the scene of a commercial building fire on Miami Beach, Monday morning.

According to officials, the fire originated at a grocery store located near 15th Street and Washington Ave. As a result, Washington Avenue is shut down in both directions.

Upon their arrival, firefighters saw thick smoke billowing from the top of the building.

7News crews were on the scene, where firefighters could be seen searching for another water source to battle the fire.

At this point it is unclear which businesses caught fire or if any surrounding businesses have suffered any damage.

No injuries have been reported.

