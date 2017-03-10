Large garbage fire near SR 112 in Miami causes traffic delays

MIAMI (WSVN) - MIAMI (WSVN) — Crews have extinguished a large garbage fire that broke out underneath State Road 112 in Miami that could be seen from miles away and led to traffic backups, Friday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue and Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze behind a tire store at 3801 N.W. 36th St., underneath the State Road 112 exit to Le Jeune Road. Officials said trash, tires and trees burst into flames, sending a thick cloud of dark smoke billowing out onto the roadway and causing traffic delays near Miami International Airport.

Crews shut down Northwest 36th Street from 36th to 40th avenues and were able to put out the flames.

There are no reported injuries.

Hialeah Fire Rescue will conduct the investigation.

