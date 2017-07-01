Crews respond to fire inside botanica shop in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a fire in a botanica shop in Northwest Miami-Dade, early Saturday morning.

Officials received a call about the fire at the religious artifacts store at around 3 a.m.

“At approximately 2:55 this morning crews from station nine arrived to find heavy smoke showing at a strip mall,” said City of Miami Fire Department Capt. David Nunez. “It’s a botanica shop, which is a religious artifacts store. Once we made entry we had a heavy fire in the rear of the structure. At this time there’s a lot of religious artifacts, candles and other types of artifacts, that intensified the fire that we had inside. So there is a good amount of damage on the interior of the structure, but it was confined to the occupancy of origin.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and put it out before it spread to other units.

No one was hurt.

