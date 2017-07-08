Family displaced after fire at NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a fire at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

A grandmother and her three grandchildren were left without a home as a result of the fire.

The home, located near Opa-Locka Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue, went up in flames after, Melissa Allen said, a candle was left burning.

“It started in my room, in the closet,” said Allen. “I had a candle burning nearby, and it must have fell.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.