Crews respond to car crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a car accident in Northwest Miami-Dade caused traffic delays, Monday evening.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 173rd Street and 74th Ave, just after 5:30 p.m.

Cameras captured crews putting one of the victims into a rescue truck, as well as a yellow tarp covering another victim.

Officials, however, have not provided further details about the number of people injuries or whether there were any casualties.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.