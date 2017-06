COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a brush fire in Coconut Creek, Tuesday.

Crews put out the fire at the Helen Klein Pineland Preserve, on West Hillsboro Drive near Lyons Road.

The flames burned down one acre before firefighters got it under control.

Westbound Hillsborough is shut down from Lyons Road to 441 until crews give the all-clear.

