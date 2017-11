NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to an apartment fire in North Miami Beach, Wednesday.

Firefighters battled the blaze at Northeast 167th Street and 10th Avenue.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from a second floor balcony.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

