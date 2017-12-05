Crews respond to accident involving bus in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to an accident involving a jitney bus in North Miami, Tuesday.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were on the scene of an accident on the corner of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 125th Street.

People could be seen being treated my medical personnel on the scene.

Traffic is currently blocked off in the area of the accident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.