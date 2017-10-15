PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews in Parkland helped a kitten out of a tight situation, Sunday.

Coral Springs and Parkland firefighters responded to the scene of a cat stuck inside of a Florida Power and Light vault at the Parkland Golf and Country Club, located at 10001 Old Club Road.

According to officials, FPL was called to the scene to secure power, which allowed crews access into the box. After some coaxing and digging, rescuers pulled the tiny charcoal-colored feline from the box.

Officials said the kitten had been stuck in the vault for a couple of days before fire rescue was called.

After the rescue from the vault, an employee of the country club took the kitten home as their new pet.

