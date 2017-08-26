MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog found struggling in the water in Miami Beach, Friday.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, first responders located the canine under a boat deck. Firefighter Kerri Speers used a raft to carry the dog to safety.

Fire Boat 4 responded to a dog in the water call yesterday. Great job to our very own Firefighter Kerri Speers 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EBAu2PFr5x — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) August 26, 2017

Crews captured the life-saving moment on camera and posted it to the department’s Twitter account.

Officials did not specify the location of the boat deck.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.