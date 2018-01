MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters helped five cats escape a home in Miami after a fire broke out, Tuesday afternoon.

Flames caused significant damage to the house along Southwest 22nd Street and 21st Avenue.

Two adults managed to make it out safely.

One of the cats needed medical attention but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.