Crews remove abandoned boats off Key West

OFF KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) – Crews have removed several abandoned boats to restore the shore off Key West.

Thirty-one deteriorating boats were removed from a group of islands in time for the beginning of bird nesting season.

Many of the vessels left behind contained hazardous material that were damaging the habitats of rare birds and turtles.

This $60,000 project was a 20-day operation, which was completed last Friday.

Crews used a crane with a large claw to pick up the vessels from the ocean floor.

