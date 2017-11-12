Crews remove 8-foot gator from outside Naples home

NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A camera captured the removal of an alligator from outside a home in Naples.

The 8-foot gator was found in a garage at the country club home.

A neighbor said he noticed the unexpected visitor when he was pulling into his driveway.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission acted quickly to remove the gator.

No injuries were reported.

