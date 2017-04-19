Crews put out Margate house fire

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Margate.

The fire broke out along Southgate Boulevard and Southwest 65th Avenue, early Wednesday morning.

It remains unclear if anyone was inside when the blaze sparked.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly, but parts of the house were still left charred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

