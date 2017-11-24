Crews put out fire at Aventura high-rise; 2 elderly women treated

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews put out a raging fire that broke out in a condominium unit at an Aventura high-rise that caused two elderly residents to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the two-alarm fire at the Del Prado Condos on the Bay, located along at 18081 Biscayne Blvd., just south of Aventura Mall, Friday afternoon.

Cameras showed the unit, possibly on the fourth or fifth floor, fully engulfed. Cellphone video apparently recorded from a nearby unit showed a chair on the balcony in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze just before 5 p.m.

Paramedics treated two elderly women from separate units for smoke inhalation. No one was transported.

It remains unknown whether the unit was occupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.