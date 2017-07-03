Crews prep for 4th of July celebrations

MIAMI (WSVN) - Preparations across South Florida are nearly finished to celebrate America’s birthday.

Residents and tourists alike are invited to enjoy the holiday at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

Crews have been decorating for the big occasion, which will include food, drinks and fireworks.

That show is set to begin Tuesday, at 9 p.m.

The City of Coral Gables has also prepared for the big day with the Biltmore Hotel’s Fourth of July show.

Lights poles were decorated and crews built a stage for a show that will be packed with music and fireworks.

“Our firework show will be 25 minutes. We look for a show that has a lot of action,” said Fred Couceyro, director for parks and recreation. “We use the Greater Miami Symphonic Band, they also have a choir that works with them, and it’s a patriotic program of classical music and some favorites.”

That show begins Tuesday at 7 p.m.

