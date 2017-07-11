Crews in SW Miami-Dade cut gas line causing explosion, 2 injured

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital due to an explosive gas leak on a construction site in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said two workers were hospitalized with burns due to the flash explosion from the gas.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews cut into a four-inch mainline that bust along Sunset Drive, between 132nd and 137th avenues. The roadway there has been closed to motorists, as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene as a worker could be seen going into a hole, but it is unclear as to which exact section the gas leak is coming from.

Fire rescue crews have responded and are working to get the gas shut off.

Drivers are being instructed to make a U-turn on Sunset Drive, just before the construction site at 135th Court. A police cruiser is also on scene instructing drivers to an alternate route, at 138th Court.

