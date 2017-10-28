Crews extinguish fire at Fontainebleau Miami Beach; no injuries

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to put out a fire that broke out inside a steakhouse at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Saturday evening.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue, the blaze sparked inside an oven at StripSteak by Michael Mina. The flames spread to the restaurant’s exhaust system, which is located on the fourth floor of the hotel.

A statement issued by the Fontainebleau Miami Beach reads in part, “The property’s management and Miami Beach Fire Rescue immediately responded and were able to control the incident.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to contain and extinguish the flames.

Fontainebleau’s management said StripSteak will remain closed “until further notice.” The hotel remains open for business.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

