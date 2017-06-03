COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to stop a fire that broke out in an apartment in Coconut Creek from spreading to the rest of the building, Saturday morning.

According to the Coconut Creek Fire Department, the blaze tore through a unit on the fourth floor of a building along Victoria Place, inside the Wynmoor community.

Firefighters were forced to use a portable hydrant to reach flames that sparked in a back bedroom. They extinguished the flames before they could spread to any other homes.

Officials deemed the apartment a total loss.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

