Crews catch 10-foot Burmese python near Homestead golf course

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews brought a slithering problem to an end in Homestead, Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Venom One responded to a report of a large snake near the Homestead Golf Course at Keys Gate, just before 4 p.m.

But crews did not expect they would have to deal with retrieving a 10-foot Burmese python.

Other responders who had arrived near the golf course, located at 2300 East Palm Drive, pointed to a large brush area where the reptile was last seen.

Shortly after, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Scott Mullin spotted the snake and was able to pull it out of the shrubs. The large reptile was identified as a Burmese python measuring 10 feet and 6 inches in length.

