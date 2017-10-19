Crews battle Northwest Miami-Dade house fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Crews responded to the home, located near Northwest 83th Street and 10th Terrace, sometime before 6 a.m., Thursday.

7SKyforce HD flew over the scene, where heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the home.

At this point it is unknown if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire or if anyone is injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

