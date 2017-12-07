Crews battle fire at Sunny Isles Beach condo; building evacuated

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A condominium in Sunny Isles Beach was evacuated after a fire broke out, Thursday evening.

Cameras captured flames coming out of at least one unit at the building located in the area of Northeast 174th Street and west of N. Bay Road.

The two-alarm apartment fire appears to have sparked roughly halfway up the 25-story structure.

Just after 6 p.m., dark smoke billowed out of a window, and the flames appeared to have been put out.

Officials said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found a victim on the 16th floor but did not specify that person’s condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

