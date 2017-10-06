Crews battle apartment fire in North Bay Village

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a high-rise fire in North Bay Village, Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a first alarm kitchen fire at an apartment located at 7904 West Drive, around 5 a.m.

According to officials, the fire started in a fifth floor unit, where the stove was left on.

Half of the building had to be evacuated. However, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters are now checking for carbon monoxide detectors.

