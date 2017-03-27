Crash shuts down US-1 in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a crash in Coral Gables that has US-1 shutdown, Monday morning.

According to police, the crash involved two vehicles, in which one of the drivers had to be extricated.

Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital–one in critical condition.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where rescue crews could be seen cleaning up debris.

US-1 was shutdown north and southbound between Ponce De Leon and Douglas Road. The northbound lanes have since reopened.

