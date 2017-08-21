Crash closes Davie roadway, sends 1 to hospital

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash involving two vehicles sent one person to the hospital in Davie.

Davie police and fire rescue responded to the scene involving a dark colored car and a white van, along Nob Hill Road and Lake Vista Way in Davie, Monday afternoon.

It appears that fire rescue are working to extricate one person from the car.

Another person was pulled out of the van and transported to a nearby hospital.

Nob Hill Road has been closed to traffic in both directions, as of 5:30 p.m.

