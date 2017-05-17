Crash blocks multiple southbound lanes on SR 874 at Killian Pkwy

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was injured after a crash on State Road 874, Wednesday night.

Four southbound lanes have been blocked just before Killian Parkway around 9:15 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, along with Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

MDFR has confirmed that there were injuries, and at least one person has been transported to an area hospital.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.