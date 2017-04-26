Driver injured after crashing into truck on Fla Turnpike

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver suffered a leg injury after, officials said, he rear-ended a tractor trailer on the Florida Turnpike in Plantation, Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened under the Sunrise Boulevard overpass.

Authorities shut down three northbound lanes of the Turnpike. Traffic remains backed up for several miles, as travelers have only one lane to use.

It is not known whether or not the driver was taken to the hospital.

