Crane topples over building under construction in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Part of a construction crane came down over a building under construction in Downtown Miami, as Hurricane Irma continued to slowly make its way through the Sunshine State, Sunday.

A photo sent in to 7News captured the crane partially hanging on top of the structure, located in the area of Northeast Third Street and Second Avenue in front of the Miami-Dade Courthouse, next to the Federal Detention Center.

7News cameras had captured several cranes in Downtown Miami swinging in the wind, Saturday, as the storm’s feeder bands made their way through Miami-Dade County.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.