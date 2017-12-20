Coyote shot, killed after running around FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A coyote was shot and killed, Wednesday morning, after being spotted running around Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to an airport spokesperson, the coyote had been an issue for FLL and was running around the runway and along the fence. 7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene, where the coyote was seen trotting along the inside of the airport.

A licensed animal control specialist employed by FLL was called and killed the coyote after spending many days hunting the animal.

The airport said the coyote posed a threat to aircraft operations and to personnel who work on the runway.

