Cows removed from Fla. Turnpike exit in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - About 10 cows crossed a pasture area off the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade and made their way onto a northbound exit, blocking traffic until troopers removed them, Friday afternoon.

Cameras hovered above the animals as a Florida Highway Trooper directed them away from the roadway and back to the grazing area near Interstate 75.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.