Cows loose near the northbound lanes of Florida Turnpike

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. (WSVN) – Multiple cows have made their way near the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike, Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officers corralled one cow that was on the Turnpike just after 8 a.m. The cow was seen by 7Skyforce HD on the ground with officials.

After the first cow was caught, at least five more cows were seen making their way to the Turnpike at bout 8:35 a.m.

Traffic is being affected in the area near Okechobee Road in Hialeah Gardens.

