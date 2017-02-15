Court hearings expected for teens involved in Norland Senior High lockdown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Four teens accused of causing a high school lockdown are expected to face a judge.

According to school board officials, Norland Senior High was on lockdown due to police receiving a tip about a gun on campus, Tuesday.

When School Board Police searched the campus, they located a weapon in a red sedan inside of the student parking lot.

The four students were brought in for questioning, but eventually charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a weapon on school property.

One of the four teens will be facing a judge, Thursday, while the remaining teens will see a judge on Feb. 23.

All of the teens were ordered to home detention and not allowed to communicate with each other.

A loaded gun was also found on campus back in November of 2016. In that case, four people were also arrested.

With both of these incidents, parents are concerned for their children’s safety.

“It seems like everything is really getting out of hand,” said parent Paula Rolle. “I really don’t know what could be done. Maybe they need to start searching the students as they’re coming into the schools and not let anyone drive.”

“They need to find a better solution to keep the guns out of schools,” said parent Sunsurray Wyn.

“A lot needs to be done at this school,” said grandparent Jackie Williams. “This is the second time someone needs to address this. It needs to stop.”

