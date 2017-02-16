Couple uses fake card to steal Parkland pet store puppy

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple pulled off an elaborate scheme at a Parkland pet store in order to steal a beagle puppy and supplies worth over $1,500.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 11, a man and a woman holding an infant, posing as a family, entered Puppy Plus, a boutique pet shop, located at 7071 N. State Road 7 in Parkland.

At 4 p.m., a woman was captured by security cameras at the puppy shop carrying a small child on her hip alongside a man. Cameras rolled as as she and the man casually walked around the store.

The couple browsed for approximately 30 minutes, passing the baby back and forth between them, before pulling out a fraudulent credit card to make their purchase.

The couple left the store with a beagle puppy and puppy supplies worth over $1,500.

The woman is described as a Hispanic female in her early 30s with dark hair pulled back. She was dressed all in black.

The man is described as a Hispanic male with dark curly hair, a beard and a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a red or orange-colored T-shirt and dark shorts.

Detectives believe the thieves may have subsequently sold the puppy to a third party for cash.

If you have any information on this puppy theft, please contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

