Couple posing as Adele’s manager released from jail

MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple posing as singer Adele’s manager have been released from jail, Monday, after attempting a scam at the Rolling Loud Festival.

Justin Jackson, also known as Jayce Lii, and his wife, known as Angel Lii, were arrested, Saturday night, after reportedly sending a ticket request for hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar, but it was suspected to be a scam.

Police were called, and a sting was set-up.

After the couple arrived with another woman to the Rolling Loud Festival at Bayfront Park, officials made their move and apprehended all three involved.

The third woman was eventually let go, but the couple was arrested on the spot and charged with third-degree grand theft, identity fraud, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful communications usage.

The couple has since been released from jail.

