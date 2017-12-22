Couple gets married underwater in the Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - After four years of dating, a British Army sergeant and a former diving instructor tied the knot underwater Thursday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The newlyweds used an underwater tablet to exchange their wedding vows beside Molasses Reef off Key Largo.

The couple met back in 2013, when Thomas Mould traveled on an Army training dive trip to the Amoray Dive Resort, where Sandra Hyde worked as an instructor.

The couple instantly connected. During the past few years, Hyde traveled to Leicester a few times and he visited her in the states.

While they originally planned a summer wedding in an old English church, Mould and Hyde changed their plans and opted for the Keys instead.

After considering costs, they said they decided that an underwater wedding in the Keys would not only be more appropriate, but more cost-effective.

The couple plans to continue their honeymoon in the Florida Keys, then reside in England.

