Police: Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man walked into his parents’ Southwest Miami-Dade home to find both of them shot dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide, Monday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the son of the deceased walked into the residence, located along the 19700 block of Southwest 244th Street, to find his parents dead, reportedly from gunshot wounds.

7Skyforce HD captured crime scene investigators at the home, as well as yellow tarps over what appear to be couple’s bodies.

Police have not provided further details about the discovery of the bodies.

