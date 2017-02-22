Couple caught on camera trying to break into car with scissors

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A couple has been arrested after they were allegedly caught on camera attempting to break into a car with a pair of scissors.

Yovani Martinez Rodriguez and Maria Estrada Fernandez face several charges, including burglary of unoccupied vehicle and possession of burglary tools.

According to police, on Feb. 13, while inside the parking lot of Aventura Mall, the two attempted to unlock car doors with a pair of scissors.

Police said the pair would jam the scissors in the keyhole of the car and try to unlock the door.

“In a way, I’m not surprised because if the thief wants to get in, they’re gonna use every tricky means possible to do it,” said Aventura resident Caroline Manley.

Rodriguez and Fernandez were both taken into custody, and police said they found the scissors, along with bags of clothes.

Police also said that when Fernandez was questioned, she denied being a lookout, and said Rodriguez was looking for a place to urinate.

Police are investigating to see if the couple are behind other burglaries.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.