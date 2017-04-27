MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man and a woman who were caught on camera returning stolen groceries at a Publix supermarket in the Florida Keys, Tuesday.

Surveillance pictures show the thieves walking into the supermarket, located in Marathon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the duo walked around the store filling a plastic bag with merchandise. They then went to the customer service counter to say they wanted to return the groceries.

Investigators said the couple received store credit and used it to purchase other items.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

