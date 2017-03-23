Couple arrested in connection to robbing celebrity barber

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made two arrests in the case of a celebrity barber who was robbed at gunpoint of jewelry valued over $150,000, in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, 27-year-old Rafael Marocci de Jesus and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Michelle Webber, were arrested, Wednesday, for allegedly robbing Leonard “B-Flow” Lopez, a celebrity barber based in Miami Beach.

Marocci de Jesus was charged with armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and Webber has been charged with being an accessory to the crime after the fact.

According to the police report, MBPD were tipped off by Lopez himself, Wednesday, when he called police to state he knew who had robbed him. He provided detectives with the name of Rafael Marocci de Jesus, the defendant.

Lopez explained to police that he and Marocci de Jesus met on March 13 for a month rental agreement.

Lopez said he had just left a South Beach restaurant, early Tuesday morning, to drop off a friend at her home when two men sitting inside of a dark sedan, parked along the 1500 block of Drexel Avenue, asked him for directions.

As Lopez approached the vehicle, he was robbed at gunpoint by the front passenger.

#TBT Time Flys @frenchmontana @fatjoe @pistolpetekarts @bflowhookah @barbershopconnect A post shared by Bflow Lopez ®️️ (@bflowlopez) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:38pm PST

Lopez, who counts South Florida’s own Flo Rida as one of his clients, was robbed of his platinum yellow and white diamond necklace worth $100,000, a rose gold Audemars Piguet watch worth $50,000, a white gold diamond ring worth $10,000 and his wallet.

The jewelry has since been returned to Lopez. However, no further information has been provided as officials investigate this claim further.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.