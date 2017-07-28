County truck stolen from SW Miami-Dade district office building

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A county truck belonging to a Miami district was stolen overnight, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez’s staff said they noticed the vehicle was missing when they were about to take it for its daily drive at the District 11 office, at 4081 SW 152 Ave., Friday morning.

The truck was last seen by staff on Thursday, at around 5 p.m. The vehicle is used to visit constituents, pick up debris and ensure all areas of the district are maintained.

Martinez said the thieves didn’t just steal from him, but from the community.

“Who would steal a truck with all those markings? The truck was not stolen from me or District 11; it was stolen from every taxpayer in Miami Dade County,” he said. “It’s a shame, because that truck was only used to service the residents of District 11.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

