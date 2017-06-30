Cost of concealed weapons permits goes down in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The fee to apply or renew concealed weapons permits in Florida is going down $5.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam — whose agency is in charge of concealed carry permits — announced the change Thursday.

As of July 1, it will cost people $55 for a permit and $55 to renew. This is the third time Putnam has reduced the fees on concealed weapons permits.

Within the last year, the department received nearly 450,000 concealed weapon applications. The permits are good for seven years.

According to the department’s website, as of May 31, there were 1.7 million concealed weapons permits in Florida.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.