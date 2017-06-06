Cosmetic surgeon prohibited from operating during patient death investigation

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The State of Florida has ruled that a plastic surgeon is prohibited from operating while he is being investigated for the death of a patient.

Dr. Osakatukei Omulepu is currently under investigation after 30-year-old Lattia Baumeister from Rock Island, Illinois, died shortly after suffering a medical emergency while having a cosmetic procedure done by Omulepu.

Police said she stopped breathing while on the table and was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

In the meantime the state has ruled that he will not be able to perform any more surgeries while being investigated, and he must have another doctor present if he wants to do any type of procedure.

Omulepu’s license had already been revoked in April after he was accused of harming patients. However, he he was allowed to practice while he appealed the revocation.

Omulepu has been accused of bad fat injections, anesthesia errors and puncturing organs.

Omulepu’s lawyer told 7News last week that the doctor is devastated by Baumeister’s death.

