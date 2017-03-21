Corvette belonging to assaulted Vietnam War veteran found in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A red Corvette stolen from an elderly veteran, who was beaten unconscious during the carjacking, has been found.

Police said 72-year-old Omar Sixto’s prized Corvette, a 2000 Corvette convertible with a tan top, was found in Miami Gardens, near Northwest 203rd Terrace and 43rd Avenue, Tuesday.

The Vietnam War veteran became the victim of the violent carjacking, Sunday afternoon, near his friend’s house, located at Northwest Sixth Street and 28th Avenue in Miami.

Sixto said he was fixing the windshield wiper on his Corvette when he noticed a clean-cut man in his early 20s walking back and fourth across the street.

“He hit me on the back of the head with something,” he said. “I don’t even know if it was a pistol.”

Sixto now has several stitches, bruises and bone fractures in his face, and almost no memory of the moment he was brutally beaten by the thief who stole his car.

The 72-year-old is now being taken care of at his brother’s home. His family is still in disbelief about the ordeal.

“He left him for dead,” said Richard Sixto, Omar’s nephew. “It’s sad. It’s sad to see that someone would do that.”

Still, Sixto said, this attack is nothing compared to what he saw during the war. He moved to Miami 50 years ago and went on to have a successful finance career and has published dozens of novels and poems.

While he’s grateful to be alive, Sixto is hoping he’ll find justice at the end of this story. “It was a close call. No matter what, it was a close call,” Sixto said. “I could have been killed [Sunday].”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

